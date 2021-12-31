The covid numbers in Italy, relating to swabs and the percentage of positives, are “false”. This was stated by Professor Alberto Zangrillo, Vice Rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan and director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital, explaining his words with a tweet.

“The data on the number of swabs and the coronavirus positivity rate are harmful to mental health but above all false: thousands of positive people undergo tests every day in the hope of being negative”, says Zangrillo, providing a key to understanding data of the last few days, characterized by an increase in infections that have abundantly exceeded the daily quota of 100 thousand.