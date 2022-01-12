Covid in Italy, “there is little hope that the curve will reverse before February“. To say it at Adnkronos Salute is Alessandro Vergallo, national president of the Italian hospital anesthetists association (Aaroi-Emac), which also points out “the great concern for all of them extra Covid activities that are slowed down or blocked“, he explains.” We are resigned to our prediction that for the whole of January the upward trend in pandemic data will show no sign of appreciably decreasing. We hope that starting next month the curve will start to flatten out. ”

“We have numerous hospitals – he reports – that are significantly reducing, again, the provision of non-Covid care, including surgery due to hospital overload due to the virus”.

The possibility that the descent of infections will begin in February, concludes Vergallo, “will depend on the degree of increase in anti-Covid vaccinations, resulting from the latest decree, and on the degree of attention of the population to use precautions in social interaction”.