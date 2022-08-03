In Italy “Covid” hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care in the week from 26 July to 2 August are stable “. This was highlighted by Fiaso, the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospital Companies, in the report on hospitals belonging to its sentinel network, after the 2% decrease recorded last week. “The percentage of occupancy of resuscitations remains low: 4.4% of the total number of Covid patients”, he adds in the report.

“In the ordinary wards there have been 21 new entries. These are patients’ with Covid ‘- specifies Fiaso – whose hospitalization was determined by other pathologies, but who tested positive for the swab. The incidence of these patients’ with Covid ‘increased this week by 7.5% in ordinary hospitalizations and, overall, this category represents 58% of the total number of Covid patients present in the hospitals surveyed “.

“About 95% of Covid hospitalized patients vaccinated in intensive care units and 77% in the ordinary regime have been vaccinated for over 6 months”. And “the average age of patients vaccinated in the medical area is 76 years and drops to 66 in resuscitation. There is therefore a clear delay of this segment of the population in undergoing the fourth dose, which exposes frail subjects and those over 60. to the most serious consequences of the disease “from Sars-CoV-2, Fiaso reports adding:” There is still a delay in the timing of the fourth dose and an underestimation of the risk for these subjects “.

Covid-19 continues to affect children, but hospitalizations for this segment of the population are “substantially stable”, it still emerges.

“Among the youngest, in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the sentinel network of Fiaso, there is a substantial stability of inpatients with two fewer cases than last week”, it reads.

“Thirteen small hospitalized patients present other relevant pathologies”, while “there is no patient in intensive care with Sars-CoV-2 infection and lung involvement – specifies Fiaso – The 0-4 year old class is always the most affected ( 83.7% of hospitalized); children under 6 months are 36.7% of the total “.