Slow down the covid race in Italy. After weeks, it is indeed “the weekly incidence at the national level is slightly down: 836 per 100,000 inhabitants (25-3 / 31-3) compared to 848 per 100,000 inhabitants (18-03 / 24-03) “. This is the data from the monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health on the progress of the pandemic in the country. period 9–22 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases is instead equal to 1.24 (range 1.14-1.31), an increase compared to the previous week, when it was 1.12, and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization, on the other hand, drops slightly: 1.03 (1.00-1.05) on 22 March against 1.08 (1.05-1.11) on 15 March.

The ICU employment rate is 4.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 31st), a slight increase compared to 4.5% on 24 March. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 15.2% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 31st) compared to 13.9% on March 24th.

Four Regions / PAs classified at high risk of Covid-19 progression due to multiple resilience alerts. Twelve Regions / Pa are at moderate risk, including one with a high probability of progression at high risk, and the remaining Regions / Pa are classified as low risk. This is the map of Italy that emerges from the monitoring.

According to what is still reported in the report, the percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly decreasing (14% compared to 15% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is stable (37%), as is the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (49%).