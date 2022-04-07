Covid today in Italy, a slight decrease in infections but the number of deaths increases again. “After last week’s stabilization, the number of deaths starts to rise again: 1,049 in the last 7 days (of which 104 referring to previous periods), with an average of 150 per day compared to 136 in the previous week”, highlights the latest report of the Gimbe Foundation, with the monitoring of the week 30 March-5 April.

“The number of deaths that shows no sign of decreasing – underlines the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta – deserves particular attention: in fact, alongside non-modifiable epidemiological factors (advanced age, comorbidities), there are determinants linked to the decline in vaccination efficacy on serious illness and the under-use of antiviral drugs on which, instead, it is possible to intervene “.

The monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation also notes “a slight decrease in new cases (469,479). The provinces with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants drop to 21. The occupancy of beds in the area continues to increase, albeit more slowly medical (+506), but intensive care returns to decline (-16) and after a month the deaths return to over one thousand “.

In the over 70s, “a decline in booster coverage and an underutilization of antiviral drugs is highlighted.”possible determinants of the high number of deaths in the elderly “, highlights the report.” Looking at the absolute numbers, among the people vaccinated with full cycle plus boosters who have had a diagnosis of Covid-19 – in the period February 4-March 6 2022 – 1,688 deaths were recorded (44.4% of the total), of which 369 in the 70-79 range and 1,272 among the over 80 – highlights the report – Taking into account that as of 19 February about 600,000 over 80 had received the booster for over 120 days it is likely that a further determinant of the high number of deaths is represented by the progressive decline of vaccination efficacy on serious disease even in people who have had the booster “.

“While waiting for the regulatory authorities to decide on the extension of the fourth dose – concludes the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta – from an organizational point of view, we must begin to consider that, as of May 31, those over 70 who have received the booster for over 120 days will be 8.8 million, of which 3.8 million are over 80 and almost 5 million in the 70-79 age group “.

“After the stabilization of last week – says Cartabellotta – the new weekly cases amounted to 469 thousand, with a reduction of 6.9% and a 7-day moving average that drops to around 68 thousand cases. However, it remains very difficult to predict. , both due to the heterogeneity of regional situations, and because in some large Northern Regions there are signs of an upsurge “. In fact, in the week 30 March-5 April there was – highlights the report – a percentage increase in new cases in 4 Regions (from + 1.3% in Veneto to + 10.4% in Emilia-Romagna) and a decrease in 17 (from -1.3% in Lombardy to -18.2% in Umbria) Compared to the previous week, in 38 Provinces the new cases recorded a percentage increase, in 69 a decrease.