“We are in an endemic phase for Covid and we have regained spaces for socializing. Today we aim for citizen s’ responsibility for a return to normal in safety. I want to reiterate that we have never thought of removing the obligation to wear masks in RSA or departments at risk”. Thus the Minister of Health Horace Schillaciillustrating the new communication campaign ‘Let’s get vaccinated against Covid-19 and seasonal flu’, promoted by the Ministry of Health and presented today in Rome.

“Today we present the national vaccination campaign for Covid and for the flu. We want to reiterate that we are not lagging behind on any issue, we have never thought of not looking carefully at the Covid which is definitely in a different phase is a different disease than it was three years ago. We carefully check all the data and invite the most fragile people to get vaccinated ”, she stressed.

“There is an increase in Covid infections, but the focus must be on intensive care and hospitalizations which are below the guard levels”, said the minister.

After the last few years “we find ourselves in a different Covid situation that we hope to close definitively. There are many health problems and now we must focus on these”, Schillaci said again.

Aifa

“Aifa is a very important body, which in my opinion needs to be reviewed and modernized. It was established more than 20 years ago, I believe that now it is essential to go and review its governance: Aifa must do more research and then there is the anomaly of a president who does not have the legal representation of AIFA. The reform goes in this direction, I think it is the right measure to modernize “the Italian drug agency, underlined Schillaci, responding to journalists on the governance reform of the ‘Aifa, foreseen by an amendment to the NATO-Calabria decree in the Senate.

“Once the process is finished – said the minister, during the presentation of the new communication campaign ‘Let’s get vaccinated against Covid-19 and seasonal flu’ – I hope that the times for the dossiers that Aifa examines will become much shorter. We have a incredible delay in the approval of new drugs compared to other European countries. Having a streamlining of procedures in strict compliance with patient safety – he says – I think is mandatory “.