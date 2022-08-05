Declining in Italy today Rt and incidence. According to the ISS, ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care are also decreasing.

Read also

Therefore, the epidemiological situation linked to Covid continues to improve. “The weekly incidence on a national level is decreasing: 533 per 100 thousand inhabitants (29 July-4 August) against 727 per 100 thousand inhabitants (22-28 July)”, highlights the weekly report with the main data of the monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) – Ministry of Health.

“In the period 13 – 26 July, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic Covid cases was equal to 0.90 (range 0.82-1.06), a decrease compared to the previous week. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization it is also decreasing and below the epidemic threshold: Rt at 0.82 (0.80-0.84) on 26 July against Rt at 0.95 (0.94-0.97) on 19 July “.

The situation is also improving in the Covid departments of hospitals. “The employment rate in intensive care is down to 3.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of August 4) against 4.1% (survey as of July 28). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 15.2% (survey 4 August) against 17.0% (survey of July 28) “, again highlights the weekly report.

A high risk region, 2 moderate and 18 low

“Two regions and autonomous provinces are classified at moderate risk, one region is equated with high risk for not having reached the minimum quality threshold of the data transmitted to the ISS, while the remaining 18 Regions and provinces are classified at low risk”

“There are eight regions and autonomous provinces that report at least one resilience alert. One region reports multiple resilience alerts,” the report concludes.