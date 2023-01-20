This week’s Covid data “are positive and give us hope. They lead us to moderate optimism“. There is still, however, “a little concern about the decreasing deaths, but still many”. Hence the need “to strengthen the vaccination campaign”, Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. Commenting on the weekly Covid monitoring data, however, he invites us not to let our guard down. We need to continue to “supervise because the variants that overlook are extremely contagiouseven more than Omicron, and therefore remains important to maintain attention“, continues Ricciardi, underlining that “it is difficult to predict any resumption of viral circulation. However, the trend is now positive and I think we can focus on this.”

REZA – “Completely positive epidemiological trend” and “no congestion of hospitals” comments Giovanni Rezza, director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health in a video. “The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in our country continues to fall again this week – he explains – which ” it is fixed at around 88 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Even the Rt shows a trend, albeit slight, of a decrease: we are now at 0.89, therefore well below the epidemic threshold. The occupancy rate of “bed” places in the medical and intensive care areas is 7.9% and 2.3% respectively. We are therefore witnessing a marked decrease in employment” in critical and non-critical areas, therefore “there is no congestion in the health facilities. Therefore the epidemiological situation seems to have a completely positive trend, showing a decrease in all indicators”.