“This week we are witnessing a slight trend reversal. The incidence rate drops slightly, we are around 776 Covid-19 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, and RT also tends to decrease slightly, but it is always high: 1.15. So well above the unit. The occupancy rate of the beds in the medical area and in the intensive care area is respectively 15.5% and 4.7%, therefore tendentially stable compared to the previous week “. Thus the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, in the video commenting on the weekly monitoring Covid-19 Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health.

“Given the high speed of viral circulation, it is good to maintain behaviors inspired by prudence and above all it is essential to complete the vaccination cycle with a booster dose for those who have not yet done so”, remarked Rezza.

“We remember – he underlines – that a second booster dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine “is recommended for those who are over 80 years old, are guests of RSA, or are between 60 and 79 years old but characterized by high fragility”.