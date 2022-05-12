Covid situation in Italy, also thanks to the heat, the coronavirus is slowly loosening its grip. At the national level, in fact, there has been a decrease in pressure on the health system of 2% in the last 30 days. But there are still nine regions whose health systems are still experiencing increases in the stress of managing Covid. This is the picture that emerges from the stress index Altems (High school of economics and management of health systems) of the Catholic University, which measures the pressure on the health system in the last 30 days.

There is an increase in pressure for the health system in Umbria (+ 41%), Sicily (+ 30%), Calabria (+ 25%), Puglia (+ 17%), Marche (+ 12%), Tuscany and Basilicata ( + 7%), Sardinia (+ 5%) and Lazio (+ 2%). The Regions and Autonomous Provinces that instead have had an easing of stress on the health system from Covid-19 are Valle d’Aosta (-52%), Emilia-Romagna (-30%), PA Bolzano (-28%), Piedmont (-26%), Abruzzo (-18%), Lombardy and Veneto (-14%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Molise (-13%), PA Trento (-12%), Campania (-9%) and Liguria (-6%).

“The slowdown in the circulation of the virus and its impact on the health system in the last 30 days continues, but in a not particularly significant way. The decrease in the percentage change in the stress index of the health system elaborated by Altems records a -2% – he comments Professor Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems – The number of new cases in the last 30 days is equal to 1,578,291, while the number of discharged healed in the last 30 days is 1,708,486, with an increase in the number of people who have died in last 30 days equal to +3.915 “.