There are 78,313 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Tuesday 28 December 2021, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 202 other deaths. This is the highest data of the fourth wave. In the last 24 hours, 1,034,677 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 7.5%.

There are 1,145 intensive care units occupied with 119 admissions since yesterday. There are 366 more hospitalized with symptoms for a total of 10,089 people.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 7,181 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, December 28th. There are also another 18 deaths: 14 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 4 previously, but recorded only yesterday. Yesterday 104,533 tests were carried out. The percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests performed is equal to 6.86%. In Campania there are 35 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (one less than yesterday), 534 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (+18 compared to the figure released yesterday).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – 3,427 new Coronavirus infections registered in Emilia-Romagna today, December 28, out of a total of 50,745 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. The percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made in the last 24 hours is 6.7% (yesterday it was 14.9%, compared to 23,243 swabs). There are 16 deaths. The number of patients admitted to intensive care increased slightly (112, +5); 1,286 those in the other Covid departments (+50).

SARDINIA – There are 455 new coronavirus infections today 28 December 2021 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 2 deaths. The 455 confirmed cases of Covid positivity were detected on the basis of 3856 people tested. The Sardinia Region communicates it. A total of 16376 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 12 patients admitted to intensive care units (1 more than yesterday). 136 patients are admitted to the medical area (like yesterday). There are 5748 cases of home isolation (278 more than yesterday). There are 2 deaths: a 77-year-old man, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia, and an 88-year-old woman, residing in the province of Sassari.

CALABRIA – There are 1,091 new coronavirus infections today 28 December 2021 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 4 other deaths.

The 1,091 new infections were detected on 11,469 swabs carried out. +179 people recovered in Calabria, a total of 1,595 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records +908 currently positive, +2 hospitalized (for a total of 295) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 24).

SOUTH TYROL – There are 502 new coronavirus infections detected today, December 28, in South Tyrol. Two deaths. This was reported by the bulletin with the Region’s Covid data. In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the health company carried out 1,627 PCR swabs and recorded 95 new positive cases, and 407 positive antigen tests. The patients hospitalized in the normal hospital wards are 87, those in the affiliated private structures are 49. There are 18 people hospitalized in intensive care. The total healed are 95,049 (+253).

ABRUZZO – 696 (aged between 1 and 94 years) are the new coronavirus infections registered today, December 28, in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 97712. This was reported by the bulletin with Covid data from Region. The death toll of patients recorded 1 new case (it is a 91 year old from the province of Chieti) and rises to 2631. 160 patients (+6 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 24 (+3 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 9709 (+470 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

TUSCANY – Record of new coronavirus infections today 28 December in Tuscany, there are 4,453 according to the data of the latest bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. Of the new cases, which are 1.3% more than the previous day’s total, 4,299 were confirmed with molecular swab and 154 by rapid antigen test. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in the region rises to 341,579. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 297,913 (87.2% of total cases).

Today, 17,058 molecular swabs and 40,400 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 7.8% were positive. On the other hand, 9,993 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 44.6% were positive. The currently positive are today 36,135, + 12% compared to yesterday. There are 600 hospitalized (31 more than yesterday), of which 80 in intensive care (4 more). Of the 6 new deaths, 3 are men and 3 women with an average age of 82.8 years.

VENETO – There are 7,403 new coronavirus infections today 28 December in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin. There are another 29 deaths. Hospitalizations decreased: 1,050 in the non-critical area (-54) and 165 in intensive care (-8).

PUGLIA – There are 1,957 new coronavirus infections today 28 December in Puglia, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases, identified through 50,072 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 546; Bat: 191; Brindisi: 191; Foggia: 224; Lecce: 507; Taranto: 206; Residents outside the region: 86; Province in definition: 6. There are 13,880 people currently positive, 199 those hospitalized in a non-critical area and 22 in intensive care. Overall data: 296,265 total cases; 5,491,910 swabs performed; 275,430 people recovered and 6,955 people who died.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 737 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 28 December 2021, according to Covid numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. In detail, 448 new infections were detected on 6,619 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 6.77%. There are also 14,934 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 289 cases (1.93%) were detected. The first age group for what concerns the infection is 40-49 years (19.67%), followed by 30-39 (16.42), 20-29 (15.60), 0-19 (14.93%) and finally from 50-59 (14.79%). People admitted to intensive care drop to 26 and patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 283, communicates the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.