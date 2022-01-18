After the wave of covid infections in Italy, “there is a need for a transition towards a new normal, it seems to me something to be planned, to be evaluated in a phase of reduction of the contagion curve. Let’s wait for the peak or the plateau. that is and then we proceed in this direction “. So the virologist at Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the University of Milan, commenting on some hypotheses put forward by the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa to simplify the rules and remove many constraints in the management of Covid from the stop to tampons for the asymptomatic and to the dad for the vaccinated up to the reduction of the quarantine.

“It is still a little early – the virologist holds back – but let’s plan it and evaluate this aspect. Let’s also equip ourselves to give a perspective to what will be a need for a new normality “.