That of Covid-19 in Italy “is an upward curve, for which we will still see elevations. So certainly in the near future there will be an increase in serious cases. But I believe that there will not be a high impact on the National Health Service, in crisis situations”. This is the vision of the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, who comments to Adnkronos Salute on the trend of Sars-CoV-2, which emerged from the latest monitoring of Higher Institute of Health and Ministry of Health.

The indicators are all up, according to the report. And, analyzes the Hygiene professor at the State University of Milan, “we now know” that serious cases “depend on how many infections there are, but they have been spaced out for some time. Complications arrive a week or 10 days after the onset of the disease“. Hence the forecast of further growth in the data.

COVID AND FRAGILE

“There is now a certain narrative regarding Covid and an acknowledgment by many, even fragile ones, of the idea that ultimately the disease is banal” virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco tells Adnkronos Salute, commenting on one of the indications shared from the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health in the latest report on Covid monitoring, i.e. the invitation to strengthen protection and prevention measures, with particular regard to the vaccination campaign, in the most fragile populations. “There is also hope that this is the case. But this is a misleading message. It is clear that it is difficult to communicate” the risks and how to prevent them“in a situation in which there is a risk of overflowing into alarmism and being accused of this if this aspect is highlighted in a pragmatic way. But the very strong message that must be given is precisely that of protecting the fragile, because they are still at risk” .

How to protect the fragile? For Pregliasco, an adequate shield “obviously comes through the Covid vaccination and the booster vaccination also for the flu”. But not only that, explains the Hygiene professor at the State University of Milan: “For fragile people, it is necessary to carry out the swab immediately following suspected clinical symptoms for quick and quickest possible access to specific antiviral therapies” , precisely to “protect” them from any serious forms. And then we need to “relaunch with conviction the message that this disease is still a risk for a frail person or an elderly person, and it is not trivial, just as the flu is not trivial either”.

VACCINES

“I believe that the updated anti-Covid vaccine should still be free for everyone. And it seems that this will be the case. On the operational basis, programming is obviously needed which first sees the elderly, those over eighty, the frail, healthcare workers and then gradually all those who want it. The choice obviously today is not to prescribe compulsorily, but I believe that a convinced vaccination campaign is also needed on the part of the Government. Also in terms of validation and recognition of the opportunity and need to get vaccinated” . This was highlighted to Adnkronos Salute by virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco.

“It is right that the vaccine is free for everyone – adds the professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan – because there are no contraindications to its implementation, but obviously the stringency of vaccination and the importance of public health are different in relation to the fragility of the person”.

MASK

“In this phase” of Covid “more stringent measures cannot be taken, but wear a mask if you are symptomatic, as Orientals do, to defend others, why not? Especially when you are close to a person who it is fragile, these are fundamental elements.” Beyond the opportunity to adopt these good anti-contagion practices, adds the professor from the State University of Milan, “I believe that, even in a post-pandemic situation, they can be strategically foreseen” on paper, “from a always with a pandemic plan, restrictive interventions, which I hope will not be needed”.