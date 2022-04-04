Covid in Italy, “today there are those who do not report positivity in order not to do the quarantine. For this reason the” real “data of the infections are at least double those identified, so there will be about 150 thousand positives in the country”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, health director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan and professor at the State University estimated him at ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’, on Rai Radio 1.

“Easter will be a test case for a potential moment of risk” of a new growth in Covid infections, he then reiterated. “There is a new variant, the Xe, a combination of Omicron 1 and 2 – he recalled – So far about 700 cases have been identified in Great Britain” and it would be “even more contagious than the previous ones”, according to preliminary data that the World Organization of health has issued specifying the need for confirmation. For Easter “there is a risk, in short. We must be careful”, warned the expert.

“It is still too early to say whether we need to worry about Xe,” he stressed. And she invites us to “wait and monitor, strengthening surveillance” on the emerging mutants of the pandemic coronavirus.

As reported by the World Health Organization on the basis of preliminary data that must be validated, “Xe – recalls the expert – would seem to have a 10% higher contagion capacity than Omicron 2”. At the moment, however, we do not know anything else and Pregliasco prefers not to rush too much and wait for confirmation, also because “we already know other recombinant variants – he underlines – and there are thousands of variants in general: some become an epidemiological problem, others do not. I would limit myself to highlighting the positive aspect “, that is” being able to continue to intercept the emergence of these new variants, so as to study them. Indeed, Italy should also implement its surveillance “, insists the virologist precisely in day on which – to be circulated by the Ministry of Health – a new flash survey is carried out coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health with the support of the Bruno Kessler Foundation and in collaboration with the Ministry, Regions and Autonomous Provinces.

The message of the doctor, medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan, is to avoid unjustified alarmism. Among other things, Pregliasco points out, “the evolutionary tendency of viruses, except for stumbling blocks, is to become progressively more and more benevolent towards the host”. In other words, Xe may also prove to be more transmissible, but less aggressive than previous versions of Omicron.