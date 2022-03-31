“We are not in a fifth wave” covid in Italy “but the virus is still among us and has raised its head. The infections will rise for a while, Easter will be the test, but by the end of May we will be out of it”. This was stated by Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist health director of Irccs Galeazzi and professor at the Milan State University, in an interview with the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’.

“The Omicron 2 variant is much more contagious, even more than measles and chicken pox, and has a great ability to affect young people and children: in the age group between 5 and 11 we only have 34% vaccinated with two doses. – added Pregliasco – The temperature changes of this period expose us more to viruses. And to complete the picture we have added an understandable lowering of the level of attention. It is not a new wave, it is just an increase in cases. We will see the end of it. by May 31 “.

“Easter will be the test case because we move more, we meet. There will still be growth and then they will subside. – added Pregliasco – the virus will remain endemic with a cyclical trend. And therefore the need will remain. protect the fragile. But I would not speak of a fourth dose, but rather of annual reminders. And I hope that this time Europe will not repeat AstraZeneca’s mistake and have a common approach. Even on timing “.

“You can’t go on in an emergency, you have to move to a gradual phase of living with the virus. When we take a shower we don’t turn on the hot water all at once, we regulate it a little: the same is with the virus. For example. I keep the masks indoors: they are a common sense rule that must be accepted “, concluded Pregliasco.