“There is a desire for normality, but we are in a transition phase, because we have to get through this night which is a bit long, a night that will foresee a commitment, let’s say until March“Thus the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, comments at the Adnkronos Salute on the intentions expressed by both the Spanish and British governments to move from the pandemic to the endemic phase in the management of Covid.

“But the various governments want to send a positive message, the same one we have launched with the school. I share the challenge, even if I expect a number of classes in Dad in the near future, but this is the emphasis that is given by politics. : we want to overcome the emergency, let’s get ready for a new normal and living with the virus“.” In some cases they are proclamations – observes the expert – but of approach, also because otherwise the consensus diminishes and there is a risk of depression, so it takes “.

As for the United Kingdom, “perhaps they let the oxen come out of the barn more than us while we wanted to mitigate. It is clear that, by letting the ox out, – continues with the metaphor Pregliasco – you have a very fast bell curve. with a peak that is reached earlier. By mitigating, we lower the curve, but we spread everything over a longer time, but managing to manage everything better “. But what are the numbers that will also allow us to start managing the virus as an endemic? “The values ​​of the white zone – replies the virologist sharply – If we go further, there is still a problematic condition. There are still too many deaths, probably because we have a mix of Omicron and Delta, to be able to manage it as a flu. We are. in this transition phase “.

So is spring the horizon? “It will always depend on the unknown of new variants. However – clarifies the doctor – we will have to consider new aspects of normality. We laughed when we saw oriental tourists with masks – recalls Pregliasco – but now I think it is cleared through customs and we must clear this approach in the future. . We will no longer be able, as unfortunately happened in the past, to fall into underestimation and send the child with some line of fever to school by stuffing him with Tachipirina. In short, it will take more attention – recommends the expert – Let’s start thinking about planning, but it still takes time. The night must pass. ”