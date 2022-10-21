“We are at a plateau phase, of slowing growth” of Covid-19 in Italy. “However, we have to evaluate the trend in the coming weeks, to understand if there will be a trend reversal. Because, as always, reaching the peak is understood when” the highest point of the curve “has passed”. So at Adnkronos Health the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, commenting on the data of the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.

“We’ll see if” the one in progress “is a wave that goes into defervescence, although I think that in the future, with the onset of new variants” under the lens of the World Health Organization – such as the Omicron 2 XBB recombinant or Gryphon, for which the WHO hypothesizes the greatest immunoevasiveness seen so far – Covid “will still bother us in winter”.