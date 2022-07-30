“I would say that we are at the top of the growth curve” of Covid-19 cases “perhaps in a phase of stagnation but next week we will hopefully have a decrease. Unfortunately we have learned that the worst parameters, in particular that of mortality, are always delayed by a fortnight, and in this regard I want to emphasize the fact that this data reaffirms that the virus has to do with these deaths, whereas many deniers claim that they are people who died ‘with Covid’ and not ‘from Covid’. deaths ‘with Covid’ we should not have seen a delay in death cases, which is instead evident “. So at Adnkronos Salute the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco.

What should we expect for the days to come? “The month of August – replies the expert – goes towards the best. It was obvious that the new variant” BA.2.75, the sub-lineage of Omicron 2 renamed by social networks ‘Centaurus’, “also arrived in Italy due to its characteristics of diffusivity , and as we have also seen for Omicron – he explains – it could be the protagonist of a subsequent wave in the near future. This confirms the wave trend, like those produced by a stone in a pond – recalls Pregliasco -. I still hope that the protective capacity determined by vaccination, by the necessary revaccination, do not expand too much the number of susceptible subjects and the waves are to degrade “. So in August “let’s breathe a little but – he warns – let’s not let our guard down because the virus continues to circulate”.