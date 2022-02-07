Stop to outdoor masks throughout Italy from Friday 11 February. Covid infections continue to decrease in our country and the government is easing measures to keep the pandemic under control. The new rules for the management of Covid cases in schools and for quarantines, as well as the reopening of discos, go in this direction. On 31 December the executive decided to extend the extent of the obligation of outdoor masks for another 10 days regardless of the area. The ordinance expires on 10 February: according to what was declared by the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa it will therefore not be reconfirmed.

“In the coming weeks we will continue on this path of reopening. Based on the scientific evidence, and continuing to follow the trend of the epidemiological curve, we will announce a calendar for overcoming the current restrictions”, said Prime Minister Draghi after approving the decree. with the new anti-covid measures.

According to the bulletin of the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health, there were 41,247 coronavirus infections recorded in one day, 326 deaths. New cases were identified on 393,663 swabs, the positivity rate is 10.4%. Patients with symptoms are 18,675, +177 since yesterday while there are 1,423 patients in intensive care, -8 since yesterday. 123,823 people recovered since yesterday, leading to the total figure since the beginning of the emergency at 9,523,540.

“I am sure that from 11 February” in Italy “the obligation to wear an outdoor mask will fall not only for the white areas, but for the whole country and this could be a first sign of a restart, of trust and hope. “. This was announced today by the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, in ‘Tagadà’ on La7. “This is a discussion that is taking place in these hours – he clarified – and I have reasons to say that we can go in this direction. So what I am expressing I hope is the position of the Government. outdoors regardless of the colors of the various regions “.

Costa also talks about the state of emergency: “The government’s goal is not to be extended after March 31st and I trust that there are the conditions not to extend it “. As for the Green pass, it indicates a possible date of gradual easing from mid-March. “I make a simple and common sense reasoning”, he explained: “The Green pass has been very useful to encourage vaccination and so we must keep in mind that it is essential to administer the third dose because it is the one that protects us the most from the serious consequences of the disease. . So – Costa said – if we consider that in our country about 48 million citizens are vaccinated and 35 million have received the booster dose, it means that we have about 13 million doses to administer “. “If we proceed at this pace – he stressed – it is easy to think that by mid-March we will have completed the booster dose to 48 million fellow citizens. From there a new phase will certainly begin and, as we have gradually introduced the restrictions, with the usual graduality we will begin a relaxation of measures “.

“We are all tired of outdoor masks“, an anti-covid measure that we will remove” from mid-February “. Indoors” it will have to stay “. It is” still too early to remove it “. There will be” a transition with masks indoors. And sooner or later we will remove that too, but it is not imminent. “Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri adding: “We will also be able to reopen businesses that have been particularly penalized, such as discos.” The “transition will be based on the appropriate use of the mask in places where it is needed”. Even at school “face-to-face teaching is increasingly based on the protection given by the mask and not by distance,” said Sileri.

“In recent days we have managed to bend the curve” of the Covid-19 epidemic “without having to resort to restrictive measures that are particularly invasive for people’s lives”, considering that instead “large countries close to us, I am thinking of Austria, ‘Holland and also some regions of Germany have been forced to bend the curve again to measures quite close to the old lockdown “. This was underlined by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

“We are still in a phase of fighting against Covid – he explained – even if in the last few weeks we finally see some encouraging signs: in the last 7 days, in particular, we have had a decrease in infections of about 30%, which is a fact absolutely unprecedented compared to the previous 9 weeks in which there was a very marked growth. This new phase that is opening was made possible by an extraordinary vaccination campaign “, Speranza specified, recalling that” we are now over 91% of people over 12 who have had a first dose, and this is putting us in a position to manage the Covid season in a very different way than in the past “.

“We are managing, I say with the utmost caution – added the minister – to bend the curve thanks to vaccines and the correct behavior of the people. The hope” of Hope “is clearly that the curve can still go down in the coming days, that there may be a further lightening of our hospital and health services “, because” this will increasingly put us in a position to be able to deal with all the other great challenges of our National Health Service “.