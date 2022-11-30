New leap in Covid hospitalizations in Italy: patients grew by 19.5% in one week. This is what emerges from the survey of November 29 carried out among the sentinel hospitals of the Fiaso network, the ASL Federation and hospitals, which shows “a significant increase in patients with Sars-Cov-2 infection. This is the second week of growth to two figures: an increase of 24% had already been recorded in the report dated November 23”.

In particular, patients in ordinary Covid wards increased by 20%, while intensive care units recorded a smaller increase, equal to 9%. 65% of hospitalizations – explains the report – are of patients ‘with Covid’, i.e. those who arrived for the treatment of other pathologies but were accidentally found positive for the pre-admission swab; 34% are hospitalized ‘for Covid’, i.e. they have developed pulmonary respiratory syndromes typical of Sars-Cov-2 infection. However, this figure is stable compared to the previous survey.

The trend of hospitalizations with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes for the unvaccinated worsens, rising by over 28% in ordinary wards and over 30% in intensive care units. Furthermore, in resuscitation – notes Fiaso – the considerable difference of more than 10 years between vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be noted, whose average age is decidedly young (about 60 years), and in 100% of cases they are patients, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, frail or suffering from other pathologies.

“We must no longer talk about the fourth or fifth dose in re-launching the importance of vaccination against Covid – comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – In this endemic phase of coexistence with the Sars-Cov-2 infection, the vaccination against Covid must be considered in the same way as the flu vaccine, a seasonal vaccination that we must get used to carrying out with the arrival of winter”.

There are 22 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized ‘for’ or ‘with’ Covid in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the Fiaso sentinel hospitals, the ASL Federation and hospitals. This week three children, in the 0-6 month range, are in resuscitation ‘due to Covid’, i.e. they have developed pulmonary respiratory syndromes typical of Sars-Cov-2 infection, while for several weeks this ward had been devoid of patients with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes, highlights the report.