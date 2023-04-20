Leave the mask obligation in wards with fragile patients and where there is a high intensity of care. According to Adnkronos Salute, this would be the orientation from 1 May regarding the new anti-covid rules in hospital and RSA.

The meeting at the Ministry of Health to outline, in view of the deadline of 30 April, has ended. In addition, the swabs for those who are hospitalized or arrive in the emergency room will only be done for the symptomatic. Today’s meeting was announced yesterday by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci who had spoken of “easing” the measures. A line confirmed today by the meeting with the experts.