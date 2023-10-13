Covid in Italy, arriving today the data from the last week’s bulletin, which reports decreasing infections and increasing deaths in the country. In the week 5-11 October, 41,626 new positive cases were recorded with a variation of -5.7% compared to the previous week (when the infections were 44,139). Instead, there are 161 deaths, with a variation of +17.5% compared to the previous week, when there were 137, explains the weekly bulletin released as part of the Covid-19 monitoring activities of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health.

Rt index slightly increasing

“The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of October 3 is equal to 1.08, a slight increase compared to the previous week and above the epidemic threshold. The incidence of cases diagnosed and reported in the period 5-11 October is equal to 71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight decrease compared to the previous week (28 September-4 October) 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants)”, reports the monitoring that l ‘Adnkronos had the opportunity to view.

Positivity rate slightly decreasing

In the week of 5-11 October there was also a slight decline in the Covid positivity rate, which fell to 15.4%, with a change of -0.9 percentage points compared to the previous week, when it stood at 16.3%. . There was also a slight decrease in the number of swabs carried out: 270,011, with a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous week (270,748).

Stable intensive care

“As of October 11th, the occupancy of beds in the medical area remains limited, equal to 5.8% (3,589 hospitalized), although a slight increase compared to the previous week (5.0% as of October 4th). The occupancy of intensive care beds remains substantially stable, equal to 1.3% (118 hospitalized) compared to 1.1% on 4 October”, the report highlights. “Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the 90+ age group; the rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age,” the report concludes.