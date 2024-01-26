Continues the decline in Covid cases in Italy is inexorable and deaths are also decreasing. In the week between January 18th and 24th have been registered 5,810 new positive cases39.9% less than the previous week, when there were 9,675. There were 203 deaths, -21.3% compared to the previous 7 days (258). This is what the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health indicates.

It also goes down positivity rate which in the last week monitored was 3.6%, 1.7 percentage points less than the previous week (5.3%), compared to 160,219 swabs performed (-11.4% compared to 180,932 the previous week.

The bulletin confirms the decline in hospitalizations. The employment rate in the medical area as of 24 January was 4.3% (2,691 hospitalised), compared to 6% (3,723 hospitalised) on 17 January. While the occupancy rate in intensive care is 1.4% (121 hospitalized), compared to the previous figure of 1.9% (167 hospitalized).

Vaia: “Absolute modesty's impact on hospitals”

“This week's data reinforces the absolute modesty of the impact of the infection on hospitals. We continue to work through monitoring and surveillance to keep the epidemiological situation under control.” This was underlined by the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, commenting on the weekly bulletin.