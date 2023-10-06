Covid cases and deaths continue to increase slightly in Italy. Registration takes place in the week from 28 September to 4 October 44,139 new infections13.8% more than the previous week (when there were 38,775 cases). The deaths are 137, 6.2% more than last week (when there were 129). This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin released as part of the Covid-19 monitoring activities of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health.

The positivity rate is slightly increasing

The positivity rate is increasing slightly. In the week from 28 September to 4 October it was 16.3%, 0.9 percentage points more than the previous week (15.4%). The number of swabs carried out increased, 270,748, +7.8% compared to the last survey (251,160).