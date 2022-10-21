This week, the Italian regions / autonomous provinces with Covid admissions above the alert threshold of 15% rise to 8, compared to 6 last week. Employment in the medical area exceeds this figure in Calabria (15.3%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (16.6%), Liguria (15.8%), Marche (15.9%) and the Pa di Trento (15, 1%), to which are added the Public Administration of Bolzano with an employment rate of 20%, Umbria above 30% (32%) and Valle d’Aosta above 40% (44.8%). This was reported in the table of decision-making indicators on incidence, medical and intensive areas, with data from the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health, viewed by Adnkronos Health.

With regard to intensive care, the highest employment is recorded in the Public Administration of Bolzano (5%), followed by Liguria (4.9%) and the Public Administration of Trento (4.4%). For all other regions the rate is less than 4%. In Molise and Valle d’Aosta the figure is 0%.