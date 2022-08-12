The Covid situation in Italy continues to improve, Rt, incidence and hospitalizations are decreasing. “The weekly incidence at the national level is decreasing: 365 per 100,000 inhabitants (5-11 August) against 533 per 100,000 inhabitants (29 July – 4 August)” highlights the Covid-19 report with the main data of the monitoring of the control room of the ‘Higher Institute of Health (Iss) – Ministry of Health. “In the period July 20 – August 2, 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.81, a decrease compared to the previous week. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is also decreasing and below the epidemic threshold: Rt = 0.76 on 2 August against Rt = 0.82 on 26 July “, highlights the report.

ADMISSIONS – Pressure on Covid departments is still decreasing. “The employment rate in intensive care is down to 3.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 11 August) against 3.6% (survey on 4 August). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide falls at 13.0% (survey on 11 August) against 15.2% (survey on 4 August) “underlines the report.

REGIONS AT RISK – The Covid-19 epidemiological picture of the Italian Regions improves. “Two regions and autonomous provinces are classified at moderate risk, while the remaining 19 regions and autonomous provinces are classified at low risk”. “Seven Regions report at least one resilience alert. Two Regions report multiple resilience alerts”, states the report.

SCREENING – “The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable compared to the previous week (13% versus 12%). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is stable (44% versus 44%), and in slight decrease in the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (43% against 44%). The current situation characterized by high incidence does not allow a precise mapping of the contacts of the cases, as evidenced by the low percentage of cases detected through the activity of tracking “underlines the Covid-19 report.