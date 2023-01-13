Covid today in Italy, both reinfections and RT are on the rise. This is what the Istituto Superiore di Sanità announces in the data with the weekly monitoring of the progress of the pandemic. Covid reinfections are growing, representing 23% of the total cases reported in Italy. Last week the percentage was 21.6%, slightly up on the previous week (20.9%).

“In the period 21 December 2022-3 January 2023, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.91 (range 0.77-1.11), an increase compared to the previous week but still below the epidemic threshold” reads the report. The transmissibility index, “based on cases with hospitalization”, however, “is decreasing and remains below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.80 (0.78-0.84) as of 3 January 2023 against Rt=0 .90 (0.86-0.94) as of December 27, 2022”.