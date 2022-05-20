Covid today Italy, Rt and incidence drop. This is underlined by the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) with the main data of the monitoring of the Control Room of the Iss-Ministry of Health. The transmissibility index (Rt) drops to 0.89. “In the period April 27 – May 10, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.89, a decrease compared to the previous week”, underlines the ISS, adding that “the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization hospital is below the epidemic threshold and stable compared to the previous week: Rt at 0.84 (0.81-0.87) on May 10 versus Rt at 0.84 (0.82-0.87) on May 3 “, adds the ISS.

The weekly incidence “of Covid cases in Italy is still decreasing: 375 per 100,000 inhabitants (May 13-19) against 458 per 100,000 inhabitants (May 6-12)”, highlights the report.

The resuscitation employment is also decreasing. “The employment rate in intensive care drops to 3.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of May 19) against 3.4% (survey as of May 12). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 10 , 9% (survey as of May 19) against 12.6% (survey as of May 12) “.

“No region and autonomous province is classified at high risk – the ISS said – A region is classified at moderate risk due to multiple resilience alerts; all the remaining regions are classified at low risk”. “Nine Regions report at least a single resilience alert. One Region reports multiple resilience alerts”, it highlights.