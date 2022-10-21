The incidence of Covid-19 in Italy is decreasing, while the Rt according to the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health. Therefore, the incidence of Covid-19 falls below 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The weekly figure at national level is 448/100 thousand in the period 14-20 October, compared to 504/100 thousand in the period 7-13 October.

The transmission rate is still above the epidemic threshold in Italy. In the period 28 September-11 October, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.27 (range 1.19-1.39), substantially stable compared to the previous week (1.30) and above the threshold value .

The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization decreases slightly – it is emphasized in the report – but is still above the epidemic threshold at 1.09 (1.06-1.13) on 11 October, compared to 1.20 (1.17-1.24) to 4 October.

Covid hospitalizations in Italy stable in resuscitation, slightly increasing in the other departments according to the weekly monitoring Institute of Health-Ministry of Health. The employment rate in intensive care remains steady at 2.4% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of October 20, compared to October 13), while the employment rate in medical areas at national level rises to 11% (Ministry of Health daily survey della Salute as at 20 October), compared to 10% (as at 13 October).

High risk in 3 regions and low in 2

This week in Italy 3 regions / autonomous provinces are classified at high risk for Covid (there were 8 last week), all 3 due to the presence of multiple resilience alerts; another 16 are at moderate risk and 2 at low risk (one more than 7 days ago). Ten regions / pa report at least one resilience alert, while 3 report multiple alerts. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health