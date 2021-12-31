Incidence and Rt in Italy are increasing and hospitalizations for Covid and the employment of intensive care are on the rise. This is what emerges from the monitoring data of the Control Room on the Sars-Cov-2 epidemic, reported by the Higher Institute of Health in a note.

INCIDENCE – The weekly incidence of infections from Sars-Cov-2 continues to increase rapidly, reaching 783 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the period from 24 to 30 December, against 351 per 100,000 inhabitants recorded between 17 and 23 December , according to the data stream of the Ministry of Health.

RT – RT is also growing. In the period from 7 to 20 December, the average parameter calculated on symptomatic cases stood at 1.18, slightly up on the previous week and still above the epidemic threshold. On the other hand, the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is stable, but still above the epidemic threshold – Rt 1.1.

ORDINARY DEPARTMENTS AND INTENSIVE CARE – In Italy, the employment rate of Covid patients in intensive care departments is increasing, reaching the national average of 12.9% – according to the survey by the Ministry of Health as at 30 December – compared to 10.7% recorded last year December 23. The increase in the level of employment by Covid patients in the ordinary medical departments was also sustained, which stood at 17.1% – as of December 30 – compared to 13.9% (survey on December 23).

CASES DETECTED WITH TRACKING – In the last week, December 24-30, the percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is decreasing, and stands at 21% versus 27% last week. The data indicate “a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with transmission chains, 124,707 against 62,669 in the previous week. Finally, the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (48% against 45%) and the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities also increases (31% versus 28%) “, reads the report.

RISK REGIONS – In Italy 2 Regions / Autonomous Provinces are classified at high risk, while 18 are at moderate risk. Among these, 7 Regions / PAs are at high probability of high-risk progression. A Region / PA is classified as low risk, according to what emerges from the monitoring data of the Control Room on Covid-19.