L’average age of people who died and positive for Covid in Italy is 80 years. Most were hospitalized but not in intensive care and the vaccinated deceased have a higher average age and more pre-existing diseases than those not vaccinated. This is what emerges from the update of the Report on deaths, based on data from the integrated surveillance and on a sample of medical records of patients who died with Sars-Cov-2 positivity, just published by the ISS. The report refers to 138,099 deceased and Sars-cov-2 positive patients in Italy from the start of surveillance to 10 January 2022.

Compared to the ‘unvaccinated’ deceased, both those with ‘incomplete vaccination course’ and deaths with ‘full vaccination course’ (patients with ‘boosters’ are not taken into account) had a significantly higher average age (82, respectively, 6 and 84.7 versus 78.6).

The mean number of diseases observed is also significantly higher in the vaccinated groups with ‘incomplete vaccination course’ and ‘full course of vaccination’ compared to the ‘unvaccinated’ (5.0 and 4.9 respectively versus 3.9 pre-existing diseases ).

Of the Covid-positive deaths in Italy, 23.8% were hospitalized in an intensive care unit, 58.5% were hospitalized but not in intensive care and 17.7% were not hospitalized , again highlights the report Iss.

The people who died in Italy from Covid also had an average of 3.7 previous pathologies. Overall, 246 patients (2.9% of the sample) did not have pathologies, 955 (11.3%) had one pathology, 1,512 (17.9%) had 2 and 5,723 (67.8%) had 3 or more pathologies pre-existing.

“In deceased patients transferred to intensive care the average number of pathologies observed is 3.0. In people who have not been hospitalized in intensive care, the average number of pathologies observed is 3.9”, the ISS experts note.