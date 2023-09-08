Covid infections are growing in Italy. In the last week they register 21,309 cases, up 44% from 14,863 last week. This is the data of the Covid-19 monitoring, by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health. Third week of increase also for the incidence: in the last week, the data show “an incidence of diagnosed and reported cases equal to 31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week (24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). L The incidence rises in most regions and autonomous provinces, with values ​​not exceeding 53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in Sardinia (53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Basilicata (8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). 100,000 inhabitants).

“The occupation of beds in the medical area is also growing, which stands at 3% (it was 2.7% last week) with a total of 1,872 hospitalized. Increase also the occupation of intensive care units (0.6% compared to 0.4% of last week’s survey), where 49 people are hospitalized “, underlines the monitoring.