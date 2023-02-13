The descent of Covid-19 infections continues (-10.1%) in Italy, as well as ordinary hospitalizations (-6.8%) and intensive care (-8.9%). Deaths are also falling again (-36.4%). This was revealed by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation in the week of 3-9 February which, compared to the previous one, recorded a decrease in new cases (30,901 compared to 34,377) and deaths (279 compared to 439). Also decreasing are currently positive (196,058 from 227,985), people in home isolation (192,436 from 224,094), hospitalizations with symptoms (3,459 from 3,712) and patients in intensive care (163 compared to 179).

“Although widely underestimated – comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – the new weekly cases are confirmed in further decline (-10.1%): from 34,000 in the previous week they drop to over 31,000, with a 7-day moving average of just over 4,000 cases a day”.

The new cases – reports Gimbe – decrease in all regions with the exception of Marche (+12.2%), the Autonomous Province of Trento (+0.4%), Sardinia (+25.9%), Tuscany (+2, 5%) and Valle d’Aosta (+12.5%): ranging from -0.5% in Veneto to -51.9% in Molise. In 36 Provinces there was an increase in new cases: from +0.4% in Trento to +91.5% in Sassari, while in the remaining 69 there was a decrease in new cases (from -0.2% in Bologna to – 63.6% of Enna). Trento and Cagliari stable with a variation of 0%. In no province does the incidence exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“On the hospital front – explains Marco Mosti, operational director of the Gimbe Foundation – the number of hospitalizations continues to fall both in the medical area (-6.8%) and in intensive care (-8.9%). The Covid beds employed in the critical area, after reaching the maximum of 347 on 12 December, fell to 163 on 9 February; in the medical area, after the peak of 9,764 on 12 December, they fell to 3,459 on 9 February. part of Covid patients is 5.4% in the medical area – ranging from 0.6% in Molise to 17.7% in Umbria – and 1.6% in the critical area, from 0% in Basilicata, Molise , the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Aosta Valley to 4% of Emilia Romagna. “Daily admissions to intensive care units are down slightly – Mosti points out – with a 7-day moving average of 15 admissions per day compared at 18 of the previous week”.

Finally, after the increase of the previous week, deaths fell again (-36.4%): 279 in the last 7 days (of which 21 referred to previous periods), with an average of 40 per day compared to 63 in the week previous.

Fourth doses still declining, more than 2 out of 3 people discovered

More than 2 out of 3 people have not had the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine and administrations are decreasing (-29.1%). For the fifth dose, the coverage is firm at 14.5%. This is what emerges from the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation. As of February 10, there are 6.77 million people over the age of 5 who have not received even a dose of vaccine, of which – explains Gimbe – 6.4 million are currently vaccinated, equal to 11.1% of the audience (since 7.3% of the Autonomous Province of Trento to 14.6% of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano); 0.37 million temporarily protected as they recovered from Covid-19 for less than 180 days, equal to 0.6% of the audience (from 0.3% in Puglia to 1.4% in Friuli Venezia Giulia).

The audience for the second booster (fourth dose), updated to 17 September 2022, is 19.1 million people. As of February 10, 5,928,512 fourth doses had been administered, with a moving average of 3,223 administrations per day, down from the 4,549 of last week (-29.1%). More than 2 out of 3 people remain uncovered, Gimbe points out: the national coverage rate for the fourth doses, in fact, is 31% with clear regional differences, from 14% in Calabria to 44.4% in Piedmont. The audience for the third booster (fifth dose), updated to January 20, 2023, is 3.1 million people: as of February 10, 455,001 fifth doses have been administered, with a moving average of 1,966 per day, a slight increase compared to 1,960 last week (+0.3%). The national coverage rate for fifth doses is 14.5% with clear regional differences: from 4.8% in Campania to 27.1% in Piedmont.