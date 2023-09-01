The infections of Covid-19 in Italy are still growing. In the last week there were 14,863 new cases, an increase of 28% compared to 11,602 last week, when they were almost double the previous survey. This is the data from the Covid-19 monitoring, by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.

INCIDENCE AND RT

From 21 to 27 August, the incidence of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Italy “remains low, albeit increasing for two weeks. The impact on hospitals also remains limited, with a slight increase in medical areas and a slight decrease in intensive care”, according to what emerges from the monitoring.

According to data from the ISS Covid-19 Integrated Surveillance, in the last week the incidence is equal to 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week (August 14-20, 15 per 100,000). The increase concerns most of the Regions and autonomous Provinces, with values, however, not exceeding 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in Sardinia (42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), the lowest in Basilicata (6 per 100,000). The Rt, on the other hand, is down, 1.15 compared to 1.23 in the previous week, although still above the epidemic thresholdhighlights the report. The reinfections are growing againaround 36%, a slight increase.

Rates of severe disease (hospitalization, intensive care and death) are stable or slightly increasing in all age groups, according to the monitoring. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age and are highest in the age group 90 and over. In detail, there are 1,659 patients with Covid hospitalized in the medical area, with a bed occupancy rate growing slightly to 2.7% from 2%. The occupation of intensive therapies it drops from 0.5% to 0.4%, with a total of 39 hospitalized as of August 30th.

VARIANTS

There Pirola variant has not yet arrived in Italy. According to the weekly Covid-19 monitoring report, as of August 28 “there are no sequencings attributable to the recently designated lineage BA.2.86, internationally recognized as a variant under monitoring in relation to the high number of mutations present in the Spike protein”.

The Eris variant grows. “In line with what has been described globally, the proportion of sequencing attributable to the variant of interest Eg.5 (descendant of XBB.1.9.2) and in particular to the sublineage EG.5.1 is growing. In the last week of consolidated sampling , Aug. 7-13, this proportion was 25.8%.Based on the available evidence, EG.5 does not appear to pose additional risks to public health – the report underlines – compared to co-circulating lineages”.

In general, “based on the sequencing data deposited on the national I-Co-Gen platform, in the last consolidated sampling week, August 7-13, the cocirculation of internationally attention-recombinant Omicron recombinants is confirmed, with a predominance of sequences attributable to XBB.1.9 (45.2%). We also note a, albeit discontinuous, circulation of CH.1.1”, renamed Orthrus, “descendant of BA.2.75 considered a variant under monitoring by international bodies”.