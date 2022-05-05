Covid today in Italy, after the rise last week in the last 7 days “infections are down (-8.9%), intensive care (-10.5%), ordinary hospitalizations (-6.1%) and deaths (-7%) “. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation with the data for the week 27 April-3 May.

“After the rebound of last week – explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – the new weekly cases are falling again, reaching 395 thousand with a 7-day moving average of 56 thousand cases per day, compared to a number stable of total buffers “. In the week 27 April-3 May “in 18 Regions there was a percentage reduction in new cases (from -0.7% in Veneto to -18% in Lazio), while there was an increase in Lombardy (+ 0.7%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (+ 5%) and Piedmont (+ 7.4%) “, reports Gimbe.

“Compared to the previous week, in 24 Provinces there is a percentage increase in new cases, a reduction in 83. The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 92 Provinces, of which 5 record more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Chieti ( 1.132), Ascoli Piceno (1.092), Teramo (1.061), Pescara (1.027) and Avellino (1.013) “, observe the experts of the Gimbe Foundation.

“All indicators are substantially in a plateau phase with a slight downward trend. However, regardless of the regulatory watershed of May 1st, the circulation of the virus remains very high, as well as widely underestimated: more than 56 thousand new cases on average per day, rate of positivity of the antigenic swabs at 16% and almost 1.2 million positive “, is the warning that comes from Cartabellotta.

“This is why, regardless of obligations and recommendations, keeping the mask indoors, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated, remains an indispensable strategy to reduce viral circulation and protect yourself from contagion”, remarks Cartabellotta.