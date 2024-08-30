Covid numbers are growing in Italy. Infections recorded from 22 to 28 August rise to 15,221+11% approximately compared to the 13,690 of the previous week. Deaths are also on the rise, exceeding one hundred. There have been 135 Covid deaths in the last week36% more than the 99 of the previous survey. These are the data from the weekly update on Covid-19 in Italy, published today on the website of the Ministry of Health.

They result swabs also increasing carried out nationwide, 94,171 compared to 72,266 in the week of August 15-21. The positivity rate stands at 16.2%, it was 18.9% in the previous bulletin.

The highest number of cases and deaths recorded in Lombardy2,562 infections in the week of August 22-28 compared to 1,796 in the previous week, and 66 deaths. Campania (1,982) and Lazio (1,934) are close to 2,000 cases, followed by Veneto (1,651) and Puglia (1,597).