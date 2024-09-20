Covid infections and deaths drop in Italy in the last week. From the September 12-18, 2024there were 8,490 new positives, about 12% less than the 9,670 of the period 5-11 September. After last week’s increase, new deaths also began to decrease again: 93, compared to the 97 of the previous survey (-4%). ​​This is what emerges from the latest weekly bulletin published on the Ministry of Health website. With 81,586 swabs, down about 6% compared to the 86,872 of the previous 7 days, the positivity rate goes from 11.1% to 10.4% (0.7 percentage points)

