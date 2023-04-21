The incidence of Covid in Italy is rising again as the RT falls. This is what emerges from the main data of the weekly monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS)-Ministry of Health. At a national level, the ISS explains, the incidence of Covid is increasing to 48 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (in the period 14-20 April) against 37 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (7-13 April).

Read also

The Rt transmissibility index of Covid in Italy, on the other hand, continues to decline: the average one calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.93 in the period 29 March-11 April 2023 (range 0.87-1.19), ” slightly down” compared to the previous period (when it was at 0.97), and “below the epidemic threshold”. Instead, the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is “increasing and above the epidemic threshold”: it reaches 1.07 (1.02-1.13) on 11 April 2023, compared to the previous figure of 0 .91 (0.86-0.97) calculated as of April 04.

Covid hospitalizations and patients with the virus in intensive care are slightly increasing: “The rate of occupation in intensive care” by Covid patients “rises slightly to 1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 20 April)”, against the previous figure of 0.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at April 13). “The employment rate in medical areas at a national level rises slightly to 4.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 20 April), against 4.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 13 April)”, adds the Iss.

In the meantime, the regions classified as high risk for Covid in Italy have doubled. According to the main data that emerged from the weekly monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS)-Ministry of Health, “10 regions/autonomous provinces are at high risk, all due to multiple resilience alerts”, last week there were 5 and “11 are at moderate risk.” None are therefore classified as low risk. “All regions / pa report at least one resilience alert, 10 report multiple resilience alerts”, notes the ISS.