People who have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19 have, compared to those who have not received the vaccine, the 77% less risk of contracting the disease, 93% fewer to end up in hospital and -96% to be hospitalized in intensive care or death. This is what we read in the full report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.
In the meantime, there are more than 82 million (82..070.636) doses of the anti-covid vaccine administered in Italy, with 40,787,140 having completed the vaccination cycle. Among those who are not immunized, there are still 3,424,070 over 50 (12.3% of the population of the age group considered). The figure emerges from the weekly report of the structure of Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo.
The vaccine doses administered so far are 87.5% of the total delivered, amounting to 93,749,405 so far (in detail 66,025,406 Pfizer / BioNTech, 13,731,157 Moderna, 12,034,053 Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca and 1,958,789 Janssen). The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are equal to 75.52% of the population over 12, according to the report published on the website of the Ministry of Health.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘415374439673532’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply