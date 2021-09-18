People who have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19 have, compared to those who have not received the vaccine, the 77% less risk of contracting the disease, 93% fewer to end up in hospital and -96% to be hospitalized in intensive care or death. This is what we read in the full report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In the meantime, there are more than 82 million (82..070.636) doses of the anti-covid vaccine administered in Italy, with 40,787,140 having completed the vaccination cycle. Among those who are not immunized, there are still 3,424,070 over 50 (12.3% of the population of the age group considered). The figure emerges from the weekly report of the structure of Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo.

The vaccine doses administered so far are 87.5% of the total delivered, amounting to 93,749,405 so far (in detail 66,025,406 Pfizer / BioNTech, 13,731,157 Moderna, 12,034,053 Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca and 1,958,789 Janssen). The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are equal to 75.52% of the population over 12, according to the report published on the website of the Ministry of Health.