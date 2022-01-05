A leap forward in Covid hospitalizations, with a sharp acceleration of 25.8%. And an even more significant increase in pediatric patients who double in a week: the hospitalizations of under 18s, in the monitoring period December 28 – January 4, recorded an increase of 86%. This is what emerges from the latest report of the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso): in all 21 health and hospital structures and 4 pediatric hospitals distributed throughout the Italian territory.

Read also

The report highlights a double-digit increase in hospitalizations, equal to 25.8%, with an acceleration compared to last week when the increase was 13.6%. In the ordinary wards the presence of unvaccinated patients is 52%. The age difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated remains: the former are on average 71 years old, the latter 63 years old. The state of health between the two categories is also different: 70% of the vaccinated patients suffer from serious diseases, while about half of the unvaccinated patients (49%) were in complete good health before Covid.

In detail, in the week 28 December-3 January, in the 4 pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the sentinel hospitals, the number of hospitalized children went from 66 to 123 and the number of children in intensive care tripled from 2 to 6 in one week.

Among the little patients, 62% are between 0 and 4 years old and are therefore in an age group that cannot be vaccinated.