Covid today Italy, hospitalizations of patients increase for the second consecutive week, marking a + 8.6%. A less marked increase than that recorded a week ago (+ 10.7%) and concerns only ordinary hospitalizations. This is what emerges from the survey in sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso) of 29 March. The Center with + 16% has the greatest impact on the rise in Covid hospitalizations, while in the North the increase stops at 2% and in the South and in the islands it records a + 8%.

The hospitalization curve, which had been down since February 1, has now reversed direction for 15 days, Fiaso points out. However, only hospitalizations in ordinary wards are growing, which in the survey of 29 March show an increase of 9.4% unlike intensive care where the total number of Covid patients falls by 3.4%. Patients hospitalized with Covid are now the majority both in ordinary wards and in intensive care units.

Fiaso also reports that 100% of those vaccinated in intensive care have comorbidities: they are the most fragile people who, even if covered by adequate doses of the vaccine, can undergo serious Covid conditions.

“For the second consecutive week Covid hospitalizations are growing, but we are now facing – comments Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso – a new phase of the epidemic which, thanks to the great vaccination campaign, affects intensive care less and causes a less serious disease . The preponderance of cases ‘with Covid’, both in the medical area and in intensive care, testifies to the effectiveness of vaccination protection on the one hand and on the other hand the lesser aggressiveness of the virus currently circulating, two elements with respect to which it is necessary to adequately organize the assistance – he underlines – The presence in resuscitation of vaccinated patients and all affected by other serious pathologies indicates the need to continue to adopt primary prevention interventions and not to loosen the attention in the protection rules such as the spacing and use of masks ” . For Migliore, moreover, “information campaigns aimed at fragile people who have never been vaccinated are necessary: ​​it is possible that a share of misinformation may have played in the refusal of vaccination for these subjects, whose risk is much higher. In light of these data, in addition, the importance of the fourth dose for extremely fragile subjects must be reiterated “.

Pediatric hospitalizations are also increasing. The curve records in the week 22-29 March, an increase of 23%. In the March 22 survey it had fallen by 6% while in the March 15 report it had grown by 48%. The continuously fluctuating data recorded over the weeks in pediatrics does not allow for appropriate assessments of the trends, highlights Fiaso. For 15 days, small patients of Ukrainian origin have also been present in the Covid wards of pediatric hospitals.

The most affected age group is always that between 0 and 4 years (53%). 30%, on the other hand, are between 5 and 11 years old. The vaccination protection offered by parents to very small children improves: among the cases of hospitalized newborns, 73% have both parents vaccinated while 27% have both mother and father or one of the two parents no vax.