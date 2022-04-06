Covid today in Italy, the total hospitalized in a week grow slightly. “The upward trend, however, seems to slow down, going from + 10.6% 2 weeks ago to 8.6% last week, to 3.6% now and concerns only ordinary hospitalizations”. This is what emerges from the survey in the sentinel hospitals of Fiaso, the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, of 5 April. “The curve of Covid hospitalizations – specifies the report – changes according to the geographic area: in the North there is a reduction of -5%, while in the Center there is an increase of 6% and in the South and in the islands hospitalizations they grow by 9% “.

In the period 30 March-5 April “the number of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards increased by 3.6%, while the resuscitation patients remained substantially stable – continues Fiaso – Almost all Covid patients in intensive care are affected by other serious ones pathologies; moreover, among vaccinated subjects, 75% have had the vaccine for over 4 months “.

“The share of patients hospitalized ‘with Covid’ now represents the majority both in ordinary wards and in intensive care units – underlines Fiaso – In ordinary wards, patients ‘with Covid’, without respiratory and pulmonary symptoms, but in hospital for the treatment of others pathologies and found positive to the pre-hospitalization swab, represent 53% of the total “.

“The overall number of pediatric patients hospitalized in Covid areas decreases again (-23%). The age group most affected, as always, is that between 0 and 4 years (64%). 24%, on the other hand, are between 5 and 11 years and 12% between 12 and 18 years “, underlines the survey by Fiaso.

“With a physiological delay with respect to the incidence curve,” Covid “hospitalizations seem to have reached the plateau, with numbers that in the North have already begun to decline. of the virus, which is attributable both to the high circulation linked to the weather conditions, and to the new variants and to the fact that a slice of the population is not covered by the third dose, despite 120 days from the second having expired, and is therefore more exposed to virus “, says Giovanni Migliore, president of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), commenting on the latest report from the Federation.

“The booster, as the data from intensive care units tell us where 75% of vaccinated people do not have the protection of the third dose, is necessary against the serious consequences of the disease – he underlines – It is also important to remember the need for the fourth dose for the ultra fragile, which are the subjects who end up in resuscitation: at the moment the adhesion is still very low “.