Covid hospital admissions in Italy are increasing and there is a risk that some regions end up in the red zone at the end of the month. This is the alarm launched today by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, commenting on the latest monitoring of the Foundation. “Unless ‘injections’ of beds in the last hour or changes in the criteria for classifying hospitalized Covid patients, by the end of the month many regions will go to the orange zone and some risk the red zone. A color that would certify failure in management of the fourth wave, despite the availability of vaccines that are very effective in preventing serious disease “, says Cartabellotta.

Read also

The pressure of the pandemic on hospitals increases: both in the medical area with an additional 4,155 accesses, with an increase of 31.2%, and in intensive care with 285 admissions, with an increase of 20.5% according to Gimbe monitoring in the week January 5-11, compared to the previous one. According to the report, there is “a sharp increase in new cases (1,207,689 against 810,535) and deaths (1,514 against 1,102). The currently positive cases are also growing strongly (2,134,139 against 1,265,297), people in home isolation (2,115,395 versus 1,250,993), hospitalizations with symptoms (17,067 versus 12,912) and intensive care (1,677 versus 1,392) “. “In the week of January 5-11 – the document reports – there was a 49% increase in new cases with an incidence that in 56 provinces exceeds 2,000 per 100 thousand inhabitants”.

“The recent introduction of compulsory vaccination for over 50s has not had great effects at the moment, given that in this age group there are only 73,690 new vaccinates”, he underlines. “In the week 3-9 January, 483,512 new vaccinated people were registered (+ 62.1%) compared to 298,253 in the previous week – the document reports – The increase concerns in particular the 5-11 range (267,412; + 53.3%) and that 12-19 (61,778; + 65.5%) “. “There are over 8.6 million people without even a dose of the vaccine, including nearly 3 million in the 5-11 age group,” highlights the report. Still with regard to the 8.6 million without a dose, “over 800 thousand are in the 12-19 range and 2.21 million are over 50 at high risk of serious illness and hospitalization”, points out Gimbe.

In the last week “there was a further surge in new cases that exceeded 1.2 million, with an increase of nearly 50% compared to the previous week and a 7-day moving average that increased from 128,801 on January 5. to 172,559 on January 11 “, Cartabellotta highlights, adding:” We are in an extremely critical phase of the pandemic in which distorted optimistic narratives cloud the insufficiency of measures to slow the infection curve and underestimate the risks to people’s health and to the country’s economy “.

“The high vaccination coverage – he explains – significantly amortises the impact of viral circulation on hospital services. However, the enormous quantity of new cases in continuous growth is progressively saturating hospitals both because it ‘encounters’ a too numerous susceptible population ( 2.2 million 0-4 years not vaccinated, 8.6 million not vaccinated and over 15 million waiting for the third dose) and, to a lesser extent, due to the immune escape phenomena of the omicron variant “.

“The huge number of new cases, in continuous growth, after having sent the local services into a tailspin, is determining the progressive saturation of hospitals, with the limitation of scheduled surgical interventions – even in cancer patients – and the reduction of care capacities, also because health personnel are now on the brink. Secondly, the huge number of positive people is progressively paralyzing numerous essential services: from transport to school, from health care to public offices “, concludes Cartabellotta.