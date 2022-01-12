With the infections that increase driven by the Omicron variant, Covid hospitalizations in hospital are also increasing in Italy, both in the non-critical area and in intensive care. This is what emerges from the latest bulletin from Agenas, the national agency for regional health services. In the non-critical area they reached 27% while the intensive care beds occupied by patients with Covid are 18%: both are a percentage point more than the previous survey.

THE admissions to non-critical areas they increase in 13 regions: Valle d’Aosta breaks through the share of 50% (54%), with an increase of 8 points; Abruzzo (26%, +2 points); Basilicata (21%, +1); Emilia Romagna (24%, +1); Lazio (25%, +1); Lombardy (31%, +2); province of Trento (24%, +3); Piedmont (33%, +1); Puglia (17%, +1); Sardinia (13%, +1); Sicily (32%, +1); Veneto (25%, +1).

Added to these is the situation in Calabria, where 38% of beds are occupied with a growth of 2 points, a figure therefore close to the critical threshold of 40%.

As for the intensive care, to increase are the hospitalizations in intensive care in the province of Trento, which reaches 31%, in Abruzzo which rises to 18%, in Sicily which reaches 20% and in Umbria (16%). But Calabria (20%), Campania (12%), Lombardy (17%), Piedmont (24%), Puglia (10%), Sardinia (14%), Tuscany (21%) are also growing.