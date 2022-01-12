“There is no doubt that we are in an epidemic phase” of the covid “new and full of many complexities, primarily due to the impact of the Omicron variant which has caused the growth of cases at national and world level”. Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, responding to the Question time in the Chamber, who also underlined how yesterday there was the “record of vaccinations since the beginning of the campaign, 700 thousand doses”. “We monitor hospitalizations with great attention and there is one figure we have to deal with: the case and hospitalization ratio has radically changed this season thanks to the very high vaccination rate in the country”, he added.

Read also

“We arrived in Italy at 89.58% of first doses. This has a consequence, hospitalizations do not correspond to an increase in cases – he continued – Just remember that in the last window of the ISS data it emerges that two thirds of admissions to intensive care are by unvaccinated, 50% who enter the medical area are unvaccinated. The 10% of Italians who are not unvaccinated therefore have an impact on our hospitals “.

“As of this morning at 6 the number of Green Passes downloaded is 194 million, testifying to a tool that has now become the custom of our fellow citizens”, he said again, responding to the critical issues that emerged in the revocation of the Green Pass after the positivity to the virus. and reactivation once healed.

“We had to work to build our own national modality of suspension of the Green pass because at the beginning the European modality provided only the suspension in case of forgery. After some requests, also of a parliamentary nature, with the last Dpcm of 17 December we introduced a mechanism that when fully operational will lead to a double automatism: suspension of the validity of the Green pass in the face of a positive case and at the same time, however, a stop of this suspension and reactivation of the certificate in the event of a negative buffer after the positivity – he explained – It is an ongoing procedure, I think we must work so that these problems that still existed can be solved. The Government will continue to focus on the Green Pass, there has been an extension of its use. The Government’s strategy is to continue to focus on the green certificate “.