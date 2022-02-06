Covid today Italy, “the numbers seem to signal a new 7-day phase”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on Skytg24. “In the last week there are about 30% fewer cases than the previous one. There is a minus sign on admissions too, but it’s important to keep your feet on the ground. We still need a lot of attention. However, the numbers are still high. “This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on Skytg24.

GREEN PASS – “The green pass put us in a position to avoid generalized closures. The green pass with masks are essential tools. We are in a pandemic. You have to read the data and decide step by step “.

FOURTH DOSE – “On the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine we will reason on the basis of indications from the Italian and international scientific community“. On a fourth dose for all” there is still no scientific evidence. We will continue to evaluate “.

SCHOOL – “Vaccinated students, in the 12-18 age rangerange in which the vaccination rate is around 80%, they won’t go to Dad anymore. School in the presence is a value to be protected. It is nice and positive that this signal of a new phase of the pandemic comes from school “.

In the bracket that concerns elementary schools “the number of vaccinated is still small”, underlines Speranza who nevertheless reiterates that in Italy “there are among the best pediatricians in the world and we can trust them. And in fact, many families have chosen to vaccinate their children. their children between 5 and 11. They are very encouraging data. The right choice is to vaccinate their children “, underlines Speranza.

MASKS AND VACCINES – “Masks and vaccines have been our two great weapons in managing the pandemic without having to decide on dramatic closures as happened in the past “.” Masks – he underlines – are a formidable tool in the fight against Covid. The obligation of the Ffp2 masks in particularly exposed places such as transport and meeting places is essential and fundamental “. For” a still significant phase, the masks must be our travel companion “concludes Speranza.