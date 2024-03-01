After a week of ever-decreasing Covid parameters, the RT in Italy is rising again with a “slight increase”, but “it is always below the epidemic threshold”. And the data on the occupation of beds in the medical area and in intensive care continues to decrease. AND' the picture that emerges from the weekly Covid monitoring of the Control Room of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health (Iss). “The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of February 20 is below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.73 (0.64–0.83), a slight increase compared to the previous week (Rt 0, 65 (0.57–0.73) as of February 13),” the report reads.

As of February 28, “the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 1.9%, a decrease compared to the previous week (2.1% as of February 21). The occupancy of beds in intensive care was also decreasing, equal to 0.5%, compared to the previous week (0.6% on 21 February”, continues the report. Finally, “the incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in the period 22-28 February is equal to 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous week (3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of 15-21 February)”, concludes the monitoring.