Is it right to treat Covid like a flu? “At the moment absolutely yes.” Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies of the Sacco Hospital in Milan, has no doubts about the goodness of the simplification announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the isolation of positives for Sars-CoV-2 . “I think asymptomatic patients positive for Covid, after 4 or 5 days, can be returned to normal activity”, explained the head of the Italian health.

“Given the current epidemiological condition – reasons the expert – perhaps a little more could have been done, but I agree with the minister on the opportunity to proceed step by step, with great caution. I believe that the minister must proceed with a certain prudence, even if – Gismondo points out – the evidence is that today the virus circulates giving rise to mostly asymptomatic cases, which are absolutely beyond control, and that all vaccinated people are not exempt from being infected or from infecting “.