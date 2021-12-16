“There are all the signs for fear a wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections after the Christmas “holidays.”. Wave “which will mainly affect unvaccinated people, but unfortunately also a certain number of vaccinated people who have not responded adequately to the vaccine so their defenses, under certain circumstances, they were not enough to avoid contagion“. Massimo Galli, former director of infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, tells Adnkronos Health.

“Various international agencies, first of all the WHO, but also the ECDC – underlines the doctor – have clearly expressed themselves on the fact that not particularly happy moments are expected from the point of view of the pandemic. And our Government too can only adapt to the need to contain the risk “.

“I expect the Omicron variant to grow rapidly. If it is indeed more widespread, it will take little to create a serious contagion situation. And it will likely become dominant quickly, replacing the other variants and causing a re-accentuation of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have already experienced it twice, with Alpha and Delta,” he concludes.