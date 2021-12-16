Covid today Italy, when will the peak of the infections of this fourth wave arrive? From Bassetti to Pregliasco, from Galli to Crisanti, what are the forecasts of the experts while the bulletin of December 16 shows over 26 thousand cases, the maximum in 9 months now. Winter is upon us, Christmas will offer opportunities for encounters. What will happen in the next few weeks?

Read also

Bassetti

“It is probable that the peak” of this new phase of the Covid curve in Italy “is very close, but we must continue along this line without being afraid of the Omicron variant”, Matteo Bassetti, director of the Clinic of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa, taking stock of the epidemiological situation. “To date – he continues – we do not need to force anything, as a country we have achieved great results in terms of vaccinations and therefore we do not need corrective measures that only increase people’s panic. We must be convinced of the work done to date because a lot has been done well”.

I pray

The peak of Covid infections in this fourth wave “will occur with the reopening of schools, in the weeks following the return after Christmas”, is the forecast made by virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the Milan State University, at Adnkronos Salute. “A bit like the flu season for which I have always said – recalls the expert – that travel, kisses and hugs are a risk, even for Covid the holiday period becomes the good time to spread the virus”.

Gauls

“There are all signs of fear of a wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections after the Christmas holidays.” Wave “which will mainly affect unvaccinated people, but unfortunately also a certain number of vaccinated people who did not respond adequately to the vaccine so their defenses, in certain circumstances, were not sufficient to avoid contagion”, explains Massimo Galli. former director of infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan.

“Various international agencies, first of all the WHO, but also the ECDC – underlines the doctor – have clearly expressed themselves on the fact that not particularly happy moments are expected from the point of view of the pandemic. And our Government too can only adapt to the need to contain the risk “.

“I expect the Omicron variant to grow rapidly. If it is indeed more widespread, it will take little time to create a serious contagion situation. And it will likely become dominant quickly, replacing the other variants and causing a re-emphasis of the Covid-19 pandemic.” “We have already experienced it twice, with the Alfa and the Delta” he concludes.

Chrysants

“The Omicron variant is dangerous, it infects the vaccinated, who are protected from hospitalization. The Omicron variant is already here,” says Professor Andrea Crisanti in Piazzapulita.

The risk is that a situation similar to that currently seen in Great Britain will occur in Italy. “There they presume to get to 1 million Omicron cases a day. A week ago there were 50,000 cases a day, today it’s nearly 90,000. The Omicron variant infects people who have taken 2 doses of the vaccine and has an advantage in compared to the Delta variant, which is stopped by the vaccine. Third doses are a priority, I’ve been saying this for some time, “he says.

“We need to reduce the chances of getting infected: public transport is a problem, we should use the Ffp2 mask. Then we need to tackle the problem of schools: children have to be vaccinated, the data coming from the US and Israel are very comforting. It’s not like the chickenpox vaccine, this vaccine can cause a headache or fever in 20% of cases, but the next day it is fine, “he adds.

Italy has exceeded 25 thousand daily infections. “People generally go to intensive care 10-12 days after infection, death occurs 20-25 days after infection. We are seeing the results of what happened long ago. We are in a defensive position, we are trying to buy time waiting for more effective vaccines and drugs to treat the disease. The lockdown last year allowed us to buy time. Now the lockdown is not possible, but there are other measures to buy time, “he says.